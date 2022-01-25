Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,410 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,000. Performance Food Group makes up 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 8,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
