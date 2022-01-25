Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,410 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,000. Performance Food Group makes up 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 8,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.