Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,835 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ARW traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,982. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

