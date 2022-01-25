Advisory Research Inc. Sells 4,114 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Enstar Group worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,862. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.59.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.