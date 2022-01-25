Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETX. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,378,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

ETX opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.