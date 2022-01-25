Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,736 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.78%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.71%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

