Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,617,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 147,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

