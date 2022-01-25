Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.