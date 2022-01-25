Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $660.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $519.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.