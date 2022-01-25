Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by solid backlog, Adient expects fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.8 billion, higher than $13.7 billion recorded in fiscal 2021. The firm’s regular business wins from traditional auto biggies as well as pure play electric vehicle startups augur well. However, supply chain disruptions, tough labor market and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 at $125 million. High capex to develop new technologically advanced products and elevated debt levels are also likely to play spoilsports. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance for the time being.”

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.50 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

