Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.