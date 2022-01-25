Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 239,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

