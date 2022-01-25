Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

