Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $90,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,171 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

