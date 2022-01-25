Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

