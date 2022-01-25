Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

