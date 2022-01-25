ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 34.04.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.