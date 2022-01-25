ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,030. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

