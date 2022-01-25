a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 283,709 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.