a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 283,709 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

