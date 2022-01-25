91,932 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

