8PAY Price Hits $0.0481 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $394,261.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

