8,073 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

