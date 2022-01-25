$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 1,510,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,090. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

