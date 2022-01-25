$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to report sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $58.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 54,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

