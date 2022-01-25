$54.75 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 7,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

