500,000 Shares in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) Acquired by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Scoggin Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APMIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $566,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,950,000.

APMIU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 4,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

