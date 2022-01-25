$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.00. The stock had a trading volume of 402,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,374. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.63 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

