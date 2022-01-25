$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce sales of $48.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $49.80 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.