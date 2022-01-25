42,497 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

