4,096 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.