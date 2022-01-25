40,000 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Lear comprises 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,657,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.71.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

