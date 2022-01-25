$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to post sales of $34.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.86 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

AIRS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

