$3.22 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

NYSE:EOG opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

