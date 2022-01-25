27,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

