22,554 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $286.19 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day moving average of $408.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

