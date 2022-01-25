21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $19.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 490,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

