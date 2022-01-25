2,141 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.