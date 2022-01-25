2,141 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.55.
IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.
In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
