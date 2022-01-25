2,114 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.81 and its 200 day moving average is $324.12. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

