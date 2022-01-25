207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 207747 (OTC.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

