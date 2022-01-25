$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,487 shares of company stock worth $10,982,365. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DK opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

