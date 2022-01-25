$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

