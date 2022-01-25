$2.29 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.33. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

