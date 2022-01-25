$2.18 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

