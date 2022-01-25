$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 334,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.