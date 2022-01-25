$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 334,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

