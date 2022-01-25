1,285,400 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,407,147. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

