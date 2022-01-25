$113.45 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $113.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.58 million. BlackLine posted sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $423.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $510.78 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,897. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.