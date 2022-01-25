10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 28.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.95. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $817,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

