$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $109.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $405.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 3,708,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 730,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

