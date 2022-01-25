10,843 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,216 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.58 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

