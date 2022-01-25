10,532 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

