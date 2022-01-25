1,026 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of ROLL opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

